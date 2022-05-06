Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI):

5/5/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $176.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

4/5/2022 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Colliers International Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

3/17/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

3/15/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

3/8/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

3/7/2022 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. 154,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Colliers International Group Inc alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.