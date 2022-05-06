Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAVVF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF):

5/2/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.75.

5/2/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

4/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

4/18/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50.

4/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

4/1/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00.

3/30/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

AAVVF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 85,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

