Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAVVF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF):
- 5/2/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.75.
- 5/2/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00.
- 4/18/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50.
- 4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50.
- 4/8/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00.
- 4/1/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00.
- 3/30/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25.
- 3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
- 3/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.
AAVVF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 85,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 90.22%.
