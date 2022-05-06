Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

4/27/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $139.00 to $150.00.

4/22/2022 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $166.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/31/2022 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.57. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Quest Diagnostics Incorporated alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.