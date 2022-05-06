Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.11

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 14603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

