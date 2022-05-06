REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.67

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 21913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.