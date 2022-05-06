Refereum Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

