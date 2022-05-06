Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.28

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.28 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 18021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,403,000. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

