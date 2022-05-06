Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $1.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $16.25 on Friday, reaching $623.12. 39,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $677.75 and a 200-day moving average of $642.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $478.40 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

