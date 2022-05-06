REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

RGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

