Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

Shares of RM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 89,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,047. The company has a market cap of $472.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Regional Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

