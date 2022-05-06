Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 7,211,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

