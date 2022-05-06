Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.98

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $716.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 158,864 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.