Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 5th (AGCO, ANET, AVGO, BGFV, BLL, BLMN, BP, CPG, CRNT, CSWI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 5th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get AGCO Co alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.