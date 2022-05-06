Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NETGEAR (NTGR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR):

5/4/2022 – NETGEAR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NETGEAR’s Q1 performance was affected by weakness in the Connected Home segment. The segment witnessed decline in revenues owing to tepid performance of the domestic Wi-Fi market. Pandemic-induced widespread supply-chain issues and a Shenzhen shutdown interrupted component supplies to factories in Southeast Asia, thereby negatively impacting Small and Medium Business (SMB) segment revenues. Higher material and production costs along with increasing transportation costs, exerted pressure on the margins. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company continues to witness robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points and SMB wireless products, along with ProAV switching solutions. It ended first-quarter 2022 with 627,000 service subscribers. The company is confident of tapping 750,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2022.”

5/2/2022 – NETGEAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2022 – NETGEAR was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/28/2022 – NETGEAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00.

4/18/2022 – NETGEAR had its price target lowered by analysts at BWS Financial from $30.00 to $27.00.

4/5/2022 – NETGEAR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the consumer networking market, owing to increasing recurring subscription service revenues and technological advancements. It ended fourth-quarter 2021 with 584,000 service subscribers, exceeding end-of-year projections of 575,000. Robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points and SMB wireless products, along with ProAV switching strength, drives the Small and Medium Business unit. It is confident of tapping 750,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2022, indicating a healthy potential for long-term growth. NETGEAR’s next generation commercial products like Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and security appliances are aiding its prospects. However, stiff competition, seasonal shift in end market demand for products and higher research and development expenses are acting as headwinds.”

3/31/2022 – NETGEAR is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTGR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. 238,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

