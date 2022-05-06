Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,197. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

