Retirement Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 5,327,008 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

