Retirement Group LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,674. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $245.84 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average is $293.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

