Retirement Group LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,848 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,082,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

PGF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,911. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

