Retirement Group LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.52. 49,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $27.49.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

