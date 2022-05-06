Retirement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.10. 811,423 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59.

