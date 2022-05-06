Retirement Group LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $152.31. The company had a trading volume of 190,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $150.44 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

