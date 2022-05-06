Retirement Group LLC Purchases 9,531 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 4.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 10,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,298. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.