Retirement Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded down $22.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,312.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,552. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,623.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,762.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

