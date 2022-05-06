Retirement Group LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,887,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

