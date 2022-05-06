Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE:RVLV opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.