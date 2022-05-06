RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.