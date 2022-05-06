Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €251.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €251.00 ($264.21) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($127.37) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.60 ($151.16).

ETR RHM traded down €2.10 ($2.21) during trading on Friday, hitting €211.00 ($222.11). 262,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($80.29) and a 12-month high of €222.60 ($234.32). The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

