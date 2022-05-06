Richard F. Pops Sells 93,747 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,164. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Alkermes by 130.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

