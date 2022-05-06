Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $551.60

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 551.60 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 552 ($6.90), with a volume of 1429092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 604.40 ($7.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.50) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 655.56 ($8.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 640.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.19), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($18,954.75).

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

