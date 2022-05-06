Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.