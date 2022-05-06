Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $3.30 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $30,120.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00060022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

