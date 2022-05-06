Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $55.00 at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA opened at $52.69 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.