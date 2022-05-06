RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

TSN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 53,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,405. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

