RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 192,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.