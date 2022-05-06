RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 165,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

