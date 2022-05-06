Robert W. Baird Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $25.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LESL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.31 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,417,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after buying an additional 2,293,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,284,000.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.