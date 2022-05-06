Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Up 9.9%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 129,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 77,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a market capitalization of C$233.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.
Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)
