Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Up 9.9%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 129,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 77,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$233.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

