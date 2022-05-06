Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $215.46. 8,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,930. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.62 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.45 and a 200-day moving average of $301.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.