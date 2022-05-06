Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

