Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Lifted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,490. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.24. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

