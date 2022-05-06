Roth Capital Cuts AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$3.50

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Capital to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AT. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.44.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$218.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.31.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.29 million. Analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.