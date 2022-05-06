Roth Capital Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $44.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

