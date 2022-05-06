Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 345

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 345 ($4.31) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROR. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.31) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 400.89 ($5.01).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 333.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($65,238.48).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

