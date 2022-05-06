Royal Bank of Canada Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cormark upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.23.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,794. The company has a market cap of C$63.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.98. BCE has a 52 week low of C$58.62 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5799999 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

