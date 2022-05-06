Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.