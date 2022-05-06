Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.81).

MKS stock opened at GBX 135.85 ($1.70) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.29). The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 90.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

