Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 675 ($8.43) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 660 ($8.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.41. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($10.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 657.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 694.17.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

