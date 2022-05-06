Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 675 ($8.43) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 660 ($8.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.41. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($10.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 657.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 694.17.
About Frasers Group (Get Rating)
