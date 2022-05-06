Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €107.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($129.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.87 ($109.33).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €78.03 ($82.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($105.71).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.