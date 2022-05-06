Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $138.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $95,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

