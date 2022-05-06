Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.07

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 5566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.84) to GBX 702 ($8.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.75) to GBX 420 ($5.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

